NIRAV COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



Further, in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company to be close from 13th August, 2019 till 48 hours after the announcement of the Unaudited Financial Result for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



Pdf Link: Nirav Commercials Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com