Nirmal Bot Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform the Exchange that the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019 has approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
