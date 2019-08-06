As required under Regulation 33 & 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR), we furnish a copy of the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019, approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on 6th August, 2019 along with a copy of the Limited Review Report given by Chandran & Raman, Chartered Accountants and P.K.K.G Balasubramaniam & Associates, Chartered Accountants for the above Un-Audited Financial Results.

Pdf Link: Nlc India Ltd - Results - Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com