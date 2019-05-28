The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28th May 2019, inter-alia, considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019.



The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m.



Pdf Link: NMDC LTD. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com