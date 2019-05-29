In terms of Regulation 52 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed:



a) the audited financial results in the format specified under Regulation 52 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015



b)the advertisement published in Business Standard on May 23, 2019 under Regulation 52 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015



c) Declaration under Regulation 52(3)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Amendment Regulation 2016.



Pdf Link: Northern Arc Capital Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com