



Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019, along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and extract of the same to be published in the newspapers, pursuant to Regulations 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Accordingly, the said Financial Results along with Report of the Statutory Auditors, namely, M/s. Sunil Vankawala & Associates, Chartered Accountants, are enclosed.

Please note that the extract of aforesaid Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results will be published in the Newspapers, within the stipulated time, pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

