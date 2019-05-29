Pursuant to as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find here enclosed the followings: -

1.Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 31st March, 2019 duly approved by Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May, 2019 along with declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

2.Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the said standalone financial results respectively of the Company.



Pdf Link: Nova Publications India Ltd - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Year Ended On 31St March, 2019 And Un Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 31St March 2019 Along With Audit Report And Declaration.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com