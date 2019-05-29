The Board at its meeting held on 29/05/2019, has approved the Audited Financial Results alongwith the Auditors Report, Segment Wise Revenue Results and Capital Employed for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2019, and Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Npr Finance Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

