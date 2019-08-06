NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at 03:00 pm. at its Registered Office, 149, B.T. Road, Kamarhati, Kolkata- 700 001 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



This is for your information and record.



Thanking You.

Yours faithfully

For ntc industries limited





Sunil Kumar Varma

Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer

Membership No.: ACS 31574



Pdf Link: Ntc Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Both Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com