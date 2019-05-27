Nyssa Corporation Limited - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

The Board in their meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019 have adopted and approved Audited Financial results standalone and consolidated along with Audit report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Nyssa Corporation Limited - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Nyssa Corporation Ltd

