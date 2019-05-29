Oceanaa Biotek Industries Ltd - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For Quarterly And Year Ended 31.03.2019

The Company hereby submits the Standalone Audited Financial Results for quarterly and year ended 31.03.2019


Kindly update the above in your records

Pdf Link: Oceanaa Biotek Industries Ltd - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For Quarterly And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor