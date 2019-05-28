Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following:



1) Statement of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Results for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2) Auditors Report (Standalone) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

3) Auditors Report (Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

4) Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Pdf Link: Octal Credit Capital Ltd - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

