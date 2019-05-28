Octal Credit Capital Ltd - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following:

1) Statement of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Results for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.
2) Auditors Report (Standalone) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.
3) Auditors Report (Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.
4) Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Pdf Link: Octal Credit Capital Ltd - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Octal Credit Capital Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.