Octaware Technologies Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Wednesday,29th May, 2019. The board discussed and approved the following:

1) Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financials for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2) Mr. Chirag Jain of M/s. C. B. Jain & Associates has been appointed as the secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020

3) Mr. Ashok Surana of M/s Ashok K. Surana & Associates has been appointed as the Internal Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020

4) Mr. Chirag Jain of M/s. C. B. Jain & Associates has been appointed as scrutinizer for the upcoming 14th Annual General Meeting for postal ballot and electronic voting.



The meeting of the Board of the Directors was commenced at 12 pm and concluded at 5 pm.

