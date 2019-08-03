OLYMPIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and other items as per agenda of the Meeting in terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Olympia Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com