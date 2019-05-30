Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on May 30, 2019, have approved the following:



1. Audited Standalone financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Rajiv Singh & Co., Statutory Auditor of the Company have issued the Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion on the Financial Results.



Pdf Link: Omansh Enterprises Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019 As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com