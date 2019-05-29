Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:



a) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date.

b) Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

c) Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on Auditors Report.



Pdf Link: Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com