Omkar Overseas Ltd. - Result- Financial Result For March 31, 2019

The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2019 along with report of Statutory Auditors.

Pdf Link: Omkar Overseas Ltd. - Result- Financial Result For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Omkar Overseas Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.