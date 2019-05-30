Dear Sir,



Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith:





1.Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March, 2019, alongwith the Auditors Report on Audited Financial results by statutory auditor of the Company.

2.Statement of Asset and Liabilities of the Company.

3.Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Discloser Requirement) Regulation 2015.





The aforesaid result has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019.





Pdf Link: Omkar Pharmachem Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 30Th March 2019

