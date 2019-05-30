In continuation of our letter dated May 22, 2019, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter alia:

Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019

Approved the request letter of Indo Factors Limited (Promoter of the Company) for re-classification from the Promoter category to Public category

Board authorized Company Secretary & Directors of the Company to draft postal ballot notice, to finalise the event of postal ballot & to do all such acts, deeds and things which are necessary in terms of Reg 31A of SEBI LODR Regulations.



We wish to inform you that Board Meeting commenced today at 5.30 P.M and concluded at 8.40 PM. You are requested to kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Omni Axs Software Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Yer Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE