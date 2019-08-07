Omni Axs Software Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Calling The Board Meeting For The Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

OMNI AXS SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held at 3.30 P.M on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at its Registered Office at N.No.32/ Old no.106, Dr. Ranga Road, Mylapore, Chennai 600 004, inter alia, to consider and take on record the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



This is for your information and records.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com