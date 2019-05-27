Dear Sir / Madam,



Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting.



We wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, have approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we enclose the following:



Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Report of the Statutory Auditors.



Further, in accordance with 47(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations, the Company would be publishing Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m.



Kindly take the same on record.



Thanking you,



Yours faithfully,



For Oseaspre Consultants Limited

Sd/-

Ganesh S. Pardeshi

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Pdf Link: Oseaspre Consultants Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

