Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:



1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

2. Audit Report issued by M/s K R Aggarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results and taken on record by the Board.

3. Declaration pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of Listing Regulations.



Further, as required under regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, the extract of the results are being published in the newspapers.



Pdf Link: Oswal Leasing Ltd. - Results-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

