Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Un-audited Financial Results of Parabolic Drugs Ltd. (the Company) for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2019.

You are requested to display the same on the Notice Board of your Exchange for the information of members and general public.

Pdf Link: Parabolic Drugs Ltd - Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St March, 2019 Under Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com