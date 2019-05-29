This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting today has approved the Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following documents are submitted herewith:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the quarter and year ended 31$t March, 2019.

2. The Statutory Auditors Report on the Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 315t March, 2019, ; and

3. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the Listing Regulations.

Pdf Link: Paragon Finance Ltd. - Lntimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting For Taking On Record The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

