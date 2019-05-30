Paramount Cosmetics (India) Ltd. - Disclosure Of Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results Bv The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2019

With reference to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD-1114212018 dated November 19, 2018 regarding disclosure of reasons for delay in submission of financial results by the listed entity, we wish to inform to the Investors of the Company and BSE Limited (Stock Exchange) that due to the reasons as mentioned in the letter attached, the Company will not be able to submit the audited Standalone Financial Results for the financial year 2018-19 and the unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2019 on 30th May 2019, i.e. the due date for submission of Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2018-19

