Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 52(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the Audited Results for the Financial Year 2018-19.

For Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Limited

Sudhir KAdam

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
