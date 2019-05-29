Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 52(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the Audited Results for the Financial Year 2018-19.

We request you to take the above in your records and acknowledge the same.


Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely

For Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Limited

Sd/-
Sudhir Kadam
Company Secretary
ACS 15656

Pdf Link: Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
