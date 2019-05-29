Parsvnath Developers Ltd. - Submission Of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results (Financial Results) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2019 Along With Audit Reports Thereon

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, has inter - alia, taken the following decisions:
- Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.
- Not recommended any Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Parsvnath Developers Ltd. - Submission Of Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results (Financial Results) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2019 Along With Audit Reports Thereon

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Parsvnath Developers Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor