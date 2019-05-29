Pursuant of the Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby enclose Audited Results of the company for the year ending 31.03.2019 along with Auditors Report which have been approved by Board of Directors of the company at its meeting duly held on 29-05-2019.





Pdf Link: Pasupati Fincap Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Results For The Year Ending On 31-3-2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com