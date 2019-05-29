Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Intimation of delay in submission of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor