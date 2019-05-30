Pazel International Ltd - Results - For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019

Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today.

Pdf Link: Pazel International Ltd - Results - For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Pazel International Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor