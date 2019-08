PBA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including the Limited Review Report issued by the Auditor.

To fix the date, day, venue and time for the 45th AGM.

To approve the Notice and the Directors Report of Annual General Meeting for the year 2018-2019.

To fix the date of book closure and register of members as per section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Any other Matter with the permission of the chair.



