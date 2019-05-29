Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the

Company in their meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019, has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated basis) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find attached:

? Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated basis) for Quarter and Year

ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

? Auditors Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company and

? Declaration regarding Auditors Report issued with Un-Modified Opinion.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Pdf Link: Pds Multinational Fashions Ltd - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated Basis) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And AuditorS Report Thereon.

