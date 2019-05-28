Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019; and



2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated).



We wish to confirm that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have expressed an unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Pearl Global Industries Limited - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

