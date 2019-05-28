Peeti Securities Ltd. - Audited Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

In just concluded Board Meeting the Board has approved and considered the following

1.Audited Financial results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-1

2.Audited Asset & Liability for the year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-2

3.Audited Review Report for the Quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 Annexure-3

4.Declaration for Unmodified Opinion for the financial year ended 31st March 2019 Annexure-4

5.Accepted Resignation of Sri Venkatesh Achanta as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f 31st May, 2019

6.Appointing Sri Rajesh Pitty as compliance officer of the Company

Pdf Link: Peeti Securities Ltd. - Audited Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Peeti Securities Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.