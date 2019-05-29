Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon issued by the M/s. Ramanand & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company which was duly approved by Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 29, 2019.

The meeting of Board of Directors of the company commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m.



Pdf Link: Permanent Magnets Ltd. - Statement Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com