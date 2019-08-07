PETRON ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2019 will be considered and approved on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Petron Engineering Construction Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

