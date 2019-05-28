Pfizer Ltd. - Audited Financial Results And Audit Report For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2019, Declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion and the Auditors Report by Auditors, M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, which were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, that commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.45 p.m.



Further, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a dividend of 225% (Rs. 22.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid on August 26, 2019.



