Pg Foils Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un Audited 1St Quarter Results

PG FOILS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at Head office situated at Pipalia Kalan, District Pali (Rajasthan) - 306307 at 02:00 PM, inter alia, to consider & approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

