Pipeline Infrastructure Limited (name changed from Pipeline Infrastructure Private Limited consequent upon conversion w.e.f April 25, 2019) (the Company) had issued 64520 - 8.9508% Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the denomination of Rs. 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs. 6452 Crores on April 23, 2019 and had listed the same with BSE Limited w.e.f April 26, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 52 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019 have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.



In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following:



Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.

Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Audited Financial Results.

Declaration in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Pipeline Infrastructure Ltd - Results - Audited Annual Financial Results Of Pipeline Infrastructure Limited For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

