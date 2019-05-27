The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 27.05.2019 has approved the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019. In the same meeting, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.40 per equity share (i.e. 14%) for the FY 2018-19, subject to declaration in the AGM of the Company. If declared in the AGM, the payment of dividend or dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of the declaration.

Pdf Link: Pnb Gilts Ltd. - Results For The Quarter And Year March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com