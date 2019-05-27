Pnc Infratech Ltd - Result Update Presentation On The Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Q4 & FY 2018-19)

We send herewith a copy of Result Update Presentation on Financial Performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 (Q4 & FY 2018-19).
This information is submitted pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We request you to take note of the same.

Published on May 27, 2019
PNC Infratech Ltd

