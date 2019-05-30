The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today 30th May 2019 at 11.00 AM approved the Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and liabilities and audited report by the Auditors for the Quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Polo Hotels Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

