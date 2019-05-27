Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provision of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith , Audited Financial Result for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019, statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statutory Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as approved by Board of Directors in its meeting held today, i.e. 27th May,2019 .

The Meeting was commenced at 15.00 HRS and Concluded on 15.55 HRS

Thanking you
For Polylink Polymers (I) Ltd.

Ankit Vageriya
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Pdf Link: Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.