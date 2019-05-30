Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at its registered office have considered and approved inter-alia, the standalone Audited Financial Results and Auditors Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Positive Electronics Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com