Power Finance Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



In this context, as already intimated vide our letter dt. 28th June, 2019, in terms of PFCs Code of Conduct for regulating & reporting trading by insiders and for fair disclosure, 2015 (the Code), the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed on 1st July, 2019 and shall remain closed till expiry of forty eight (48) hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



All designated employees (including employees of subsidiaries of PFC) and other connected persons, as defined in the Code have been advised not to trade in Companys Securities including its Equity Shares and Listed Debt Securities during the above-said period.





