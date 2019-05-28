Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 28th May, 2019, inter alia, has considered and approved the following matters:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. (i) Re-appointment of Mr. Jivansingh Negi as an Independent Director of the Company, for a term of five years.

(ii) Re-appointment of Mr. Gurpur Ramdas Kamath as an Independent Director of the Company, for a term of five years.



Details required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclose herewith.



Pdf Link: Pradip Overseas Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com