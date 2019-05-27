Subject: Submission of Audited Quarterly/Yearly financial results for the period ended 31st March, 2019 along with Audit Report Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3((d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015



Dear Sir,



With reference to captioned subject and in pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we have enclosed herewith a copy of the Audited Quarterly & Yearly Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2019.



The meeting of Board of commenced at 4.30 PM and concluded at 6.45 PM.



Kindly acknowledge and take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. - Results - Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com