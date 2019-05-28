In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019:

? Audited Standalone Financial Results as per IND AS

? Auditors Report

? Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016.



Pdf Link: Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

