

1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and Audited Financial Results for year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report (Standalone) on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31stMarch, 2019 received from M/s P.G. Bhagwat, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company.

3. A declaration in respect of unmodified opinion by the Statutory Auditors for Standalone Financials year ended 31st March,2019.

4. Auditors Report (Consolidated) on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2019 received from M/s P.G. Bhagwat, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company.

5. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) submitted along -with Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results for 31st March, 2019.

6. A Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31stMarch, 2019



Pdf Link: Precision Camshafts Ltd - Results - Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) For Year Ended 31St March 2019.

